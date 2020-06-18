Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $939,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 211.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.53.

Shares of ROK opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.31. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

