TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $3,666,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.