Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Universal Insurance worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 484,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 174,520 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 129,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 102,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UVE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

