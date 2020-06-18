Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

VTV stock opened at $102.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

