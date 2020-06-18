Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

VTV stock opened at $102.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

