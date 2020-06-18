Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Spark Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $270.11 million, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $166.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is 107.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPKE shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

