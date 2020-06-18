Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $313.44 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.26.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.