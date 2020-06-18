Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 2,719 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $88.16 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $95.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

