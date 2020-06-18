Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 17,947 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of AngioDynamics worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,802,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 213,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 188,263 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 456,350 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 693,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 186,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

ANGO opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

