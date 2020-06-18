Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 8,348 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE BCC opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. Boise Cascade Co has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

