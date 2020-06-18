Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Mongodb worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at $53,376,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $423,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,167 shares of company stock worth $24,154,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $208.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 0.77. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.29.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

