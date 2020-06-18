Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197,124 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

NYSE AA opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

