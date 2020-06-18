Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Open Text were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of OTEX opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

