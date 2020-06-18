Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,201 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Atlantica Yield worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

