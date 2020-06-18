Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 143,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Teladoc Health worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDOC opened at $192.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,948 shares of company stock valued at $44,411,306. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

