Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,734 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,916,000 after buying an additional 1,475,681 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.94.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.71.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

