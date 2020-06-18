Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.64% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,372,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,491,000 after buying an additional 1,382,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,016,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after buying an additional 2,348,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after buying an additional 69,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $21,444,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.32 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 35,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,224 shares in the company, valued at $588,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

