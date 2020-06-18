Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 68,875 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.78% of Installed Building Products worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $1,575,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $14,953,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.