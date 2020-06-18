Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 68,875 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.78% of Installed Building Products worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $1,575,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $14,953,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

