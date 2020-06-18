Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,522 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Lear worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Lear by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Lear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Lear stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

