Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,944,128 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Snap by 2,335.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $159,062.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,715,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $122,940.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,509.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,012,085 shares of company stock valued at $147,947,943.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

