Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 42,110 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of BWX Technologies worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $51,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

