Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Liberty Global worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 880.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liberty Global by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

