Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,044 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Sealed Air worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 69.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 30.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.