Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Credit Acceptance worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $440.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.10 and a 200 day moving average of $384.52. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $499.61.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.63, for a total transaction of $4,846,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,808,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,451,416.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,670 shares of company stock worth $36,209,121. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.40.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

