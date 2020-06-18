Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Thermon Group by 262.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Thermon Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

THR stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $88.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $46,777.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Press acquired 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $207,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

