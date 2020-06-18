MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,235 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 260,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 49,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.