MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.60 on Thursday. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRCL. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

