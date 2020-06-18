Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $40,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $422.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $236,882.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

