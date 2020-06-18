Citigroup Inc. Has $174,000 Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 207.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 225.54 and a quick ratio of 225.54. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

