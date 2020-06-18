Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 749 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.