Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,181 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lennar worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.