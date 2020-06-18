Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $126,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,467.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

