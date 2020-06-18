Destination Wealth Management Buys 140,360 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 808.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,360 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,467.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.08. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

