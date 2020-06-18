Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.02 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Darling Ingredients worth $19,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

