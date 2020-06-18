Caz Investments LP Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 800,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 808.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 157,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 140,360 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,869,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,241,124,000 after acquiring an additional 438,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 81,581 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

