Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 16,548 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,548 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The company has a market cap of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

