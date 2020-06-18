Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,319,267 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 65.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,751,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,319,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:MOS opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.