Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,363 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BOCOM International raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

