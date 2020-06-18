DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of DSP Group worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 13,700 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $151,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $501,537.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,492. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.07 million, a PE ratio of -152.82, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.91. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

