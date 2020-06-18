Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $95,000 Stock Position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,963 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 65,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEI shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.61.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

