Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,134 InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,541,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $24,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

IDCC stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

