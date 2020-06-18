Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 211.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Ingredion worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,629,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,445,000 after buying an additional 111,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4,702.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

NYSE:INGR opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

