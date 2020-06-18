IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 800,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 808.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 157,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 140,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,869,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,241,124,000 after buying an additional 438,229 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 81,581 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 80,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

