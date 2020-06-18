Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,742 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. Gladstone Land Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $341.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

