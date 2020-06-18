51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. FMR LLC lifted its position in 51job by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 395,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 51job by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,846,000 after buying an additional 170,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in 51job by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after buying an additional 132,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 435,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of JOBS opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.17.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $163.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JOBS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.