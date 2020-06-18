Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Icon were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 281.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of ICLR opened at $160.03 on Thursday. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

