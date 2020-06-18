US Bancorp DE Buys 2,442 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

