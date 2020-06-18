Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSQ. Barrington Research cut Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 million, a P/E ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.93. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.