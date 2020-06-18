Analysts Offer Predictions for PolyOne Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PolyOne in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

NYSE:POL opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 60.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 181.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 267,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter valued at about $1,972,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

