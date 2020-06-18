Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $131,980.48. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

