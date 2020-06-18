Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,516 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ryder System worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 249.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:R opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

